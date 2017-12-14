The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Hyd: Killed husband as she insisted, says lover who wanted to elope with her

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published : Dec 14, 2017, 11:47 am IST
Rajesh was taken into custody soon after he was discharged from a hospital where he was undergoing treatment for burns.

Hyderabad: The Nagarkurnool police early on Thursday arrested Rajesh Ajjakolu, the co-accused in the killing of M Sudhakar Reddy who was killed on November 26.

Another accused Swati, wife of victim Sudhakar Reddy was arrested four days ago by the police. 

Swati and Rajesh were in a relationship and planned to stay together.

Rajesh was taken into custody soon after he was discharged from a private hospital in the city. He was undergoing treatment for burns he sustained in an attempt to get a facial transformation to take the place of Sudhakar Reddy.

Before, being taken away by the police, Rajesh said that Swati played a key role in masterminding the murder of her husband Sudhakar Reddy.

“I wanted to elope with Swati but she insisted that we kill Sudhakar Reddy as the children will not be able to stay without her. She also said that her parents will die of shock if they elope,” Rajesh said.

On November 26, after killing Sudhakar Reddy, the duo bought a litre of petrol and poured it on a scarf. After lighting fire with it, he kept the burnt scarf on his face so that the face could be burnt beyond recognition. Later, he lighted a stove in their house and kept his face over the flames, Rajesh told police.

Later, Rajesh got admitted at a private hospital for treatment and pretended to be Sudhakar Reddy. However, he was caught when the family members of Sudhakar Reddy got suspicious.

They lodged a complaint with the police who took Swati into custody; on questioning, she admitted to the killing.

“We will produce Rajesh before a court and remand him. After taking him into police custody we will find out who played a vital role in the entire case,” said an official of Nagarkurnool police.

