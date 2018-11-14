The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

India, Crime

19-yr-old athlete hangs self to death at JLN hostel in Delhi

PTI
Published : Nov 14, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2018, 1:05 pm IST

Palender Chaudhary has represented India in 100, 200 meter race at international level and in Youth Asia Athletic meet in Bangkok in 2017.

No suicide note has been recovered, police said, adding the reason behind taking such an extreme step is being probed. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
New Delhi: A 19-year-old athlete allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in South Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Palender Chaudhary.

Police were informed about the matter at 9 pm on Tuesday by Safdarjung Hospital.

Chaudhary was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state by coach Harkamaljeet Singh, a senior police officer said.

During an inquiry, police learnt that Chaudhary has been residing in Jawaharlal Nehru hostel since November 2016 and was taking training for 100 and 200 meter race, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said.

Chaudhary hanged himself with the help of a crepe bandage. He was found hanging in the hostel room by a friend. She immediately raised an alarm and cut the bandage with a knife, the officer said.

He was immediately rushed by the coach and other guards to the medical centre of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. After giving him initial treatment, Chaudhary was then taken to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment, the DCP said.

However, doctors at Safdarjung declared him dead on Wednesday morning, the officer said.

Chaudhary has represented India in 100 and 200 meter race at the international level. He also represented India in the Youth Asia Athletic meet in Bangkok in 2017, the senior officer added.

No suicide note has been recovered, police said, adding the reason behind taking such an extreme step is being probed.

Chaudhary's father has arrived from Agra and inquest proceedings have been initiated, the officer said.

Tags: palender chaudhary, delhi police, jawaharlal nehru stadium
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

