Hyderabad: Govt employee rapes, tortures 20-year-old mentally challenged daughter

The accused raped his daughter on multiple occasions over the past two months and also subjected her to physical torture.

The accused, identified as V Vijayendra Chary, a government employee, was arrested on Monday. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A middle-aged man has been arrested from Warangal district of Telangana for allegedly raping his 20-year-old mentally challenged daughter, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as V Vijayendra Chary, a government employee, was arrested on Monday after his wife lodged a complaint with the police, said Intezargunj police station Circle Inspector S Ravi Kumar.

Chary allegedly raped his daughter on multiple occasions over the past two months and also subjected her to physical torture, the inspector said quoting the complaint.

"The victim is the eldest of four children of the couple. She discontinued her studies as she is semi-mentally unsound," the officer said.

He said a case of rape was registered under section 376 of the IPC against Chary.  Further probe is on.

