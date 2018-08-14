The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 03:16 PM IST

India, Crime

Hajipur shelter home: DPO arrested for sexual abuse of inmates

ANI
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 1:27 pm IST

Victims said District Probation Officer, Manmohan Prasad Singh, would often visit the home and force the girls to indulge in obscene acts.

The girls alleged that Singh used to enter their rooms alone on the pretext of investigation, and ask them to massage his arms and legs, which would eventually end up turning into sexual favours. (Representational image)
 The girls alleged that Singh used to enter their rooms alone on the pretext of investigation, and ask them to massage his arms and legs, which would eventually end up turning into sexual favours. (Representational image)

Hajipur (Bihar): District Probation Officer (DPO) of Hajipur Manmohan Prasad Singh was arrested on Monday in connection with sexual abuse of girls at a short stay home in the city.

According to the allegations levelled by the inmates, Singh used to often visit the shelter home and force the girls to indulge in obscene activities. He allegedly threatened to beat them up if they tried to speak up about it.

One of the girls at the shelter home revealed that she was beaten up for refusing to comply with Singh once. Another girl alleged that her clothes were torn off; she substantiated her claims apparently with photographic evidence.

The girls alleged that Singh used to enter their rooms alone on the pretext of investigation, and ask them to massage his arms and legs, which would eventually end up turning into sexual favours. Also, all the other members of the staff were instructed to stay away from the girl's rooms while Singh was with them.

The girls finally decided to reveal the dark secrets following orders to transfer the shelter home to the city of Samastipur.

District Magistrate Sarv Narayan Yadav had earlier described it as being very serious and said that the allegations would be fully investigated, and strict action would be taken against the accused officer if found guilty.

Earlier on Tuesday, two girls from the Aasra shelter home were admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital, days after two girls were brought dead from the same safe haven.

Also read: Patna shelter home: Two girls hospitalised days after death of two others

The Bihar Police had detained the shelter home's secretary and treasurer in connection with the two deaths and sent them to three-day police custody. The police had earlier detained five others in connection with the same case.

This comes in continuation of the recent cases of atrocities at shelter homes across the country, with cases of alleged sexual abuse and ill-treatment coming out of Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Deoria in Uttar Pradesh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Tags: bihar shelter home, sexual abuse, hajipur shelter home
Location: India, Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

2

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

3

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

4

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

5

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham