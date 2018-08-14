Bihar govt officer shot dead in house while resisting ‘robbery’

Rajiv Kumar, an under secretary-level officer, was rushed to a hospital under a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Three men barged into Kumar’s house on Tuesday morning to commit robbery and shot Kumar after he tried to stop them. (Representational Image)

Patna: A senior government officer posted at Patna Secretariat was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Tuesday morning.

Rajiv Kumar, an under secretary-level officer, was rushed to a hospital under a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, three men barged into Kumar’s house on Tuesday morning to commit robbery. The assailants shot Kumar after he tried to stop them.

"Three men entered our home around 3 am, all of them were carrying pistols. They locked us in a room and demanded money from my husband. When he resisted, they shot at him. The bullet pierced through his chest. Then they took money and valuables and fled," Rajni Ranjan, wife of the officer told NDTV.

58-year-old Rajiv Kumar was posted with the Department of Planning.

(With ANI inputs)