India, Crime

26-yr-old kills self after BSF jawan rapes her on pretext of marriage

PTI
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 5:47 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 5:46 pm IST

Woman's father, in complaint, said his daughter was raped by BSF jawan, who threatened to upload video of the act on internet, police said.

The woman consumed the poison on July 6 and died at a hospital on Friday, police said. (Representational Image)
 The woman consumed the poison on July 6 and died at a hospital on Friday, police said. (Representational Image)

Muzaffarnagar: A 26-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming poison after a BSF jawan allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage, police said on Saturday.

The woman consumed the poison on July 6 and died at a hospital on Friday, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali, Anil Kaperwan, said.

Her father, in his complaint, said his daughter was raped by the BSF jawan, who threatened to upload the video of the act on the internet, he said.

The complainant also said that the accused had raped her on the pretext of marriage and was harassing her, the SHO said.

The matter is being probed, the officer said.

Tags: crime, suicide, woman raped, bsf jawan rapes woman, crime against women
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

