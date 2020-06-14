Sunday, Jun 14, 2020 | Last Update : 03:50 AM IST

81st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

310,760

1,165

Recovered

155,352

1,117

Deaths

8,895

5

Maharashtra101141477963717 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi36824133981214 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
  India   Crime  14 Jun 2020  Two militants killed in Kulgam encounter, several trapped
India, Crime

Two militants killed in Kulgam encounter, several trapped

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jun 14, 2020, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2020, 1:59 am IST

Two militants were killed in an encounter in a remote village of Kulgam district

CRPF security personnel stand guard after markets opened partially in Kashmir. PTI photo
 CRPF security personnel stand guard after markets opened partially in Kashmir. PTI photo

Srinagar: Militancy-infested south Kashmir witnesses a series of clashes between holed up militants and security forces on Saturday, leaving, at least, two suspected militants dead.

While two militants were killed in an encounter in a remote village of Kulgam district, the fate of those trapped in three other areas after the joint teams of the Army, J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid siege to these to conduct searches is not known.

The officials said that the SOG together with the Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles and 18th Battalion of the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam’s Nipora Zadoora village at dawn following specific input about the presence of militants.

“During the search operation, the terrorists were given opportunity to surrender.

They, however, responded by opening fire and hurling grenades upon the joint search party, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter in which both of them were killed,” a police spokesman here said.

Simultaneously or soon after the clash in Kulgam, the security forces engaged militants also at Maldera in neighbouring Shopian, Lallan in Anantnag and Tral in Pulwama districts. A report from Shopian said that after a brief exchange of fire with security forces, the militants moved into a cluster of residential houses at Maldera, prompting the authorities to rush in reinforcements to flush them out dead or alive.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that two militants were killed in the joint operation launched at Lallan early Saturday. “The operation is in progress,” he said. However, neither the J&K police nor any other source confirmed it.

The police sources said that militants who had been trapped in a village of Tral during a search operation earlier may have escaped.

Tags: kulgam encounter, j&k militancy
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (file photo)

Disgruntled Maharashtra Congress leaders to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray

A health worker conducts thermal screening at Dharavi in Mumbai. PTI photo

Frontline Covid workers should not be ostracised: Bombay High Court

Representational imageCongress party's Rajya Sabha candidate KC Venugopal, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok gehlot and deputy CM Sachin pilot at a press conference in Jaipur. PTI photo

BJP trying to bring down opposition govts: Shiv Sena

A medic wearing protective suit tests samples for COVID-19 at a lab. PTI photo

Maharashtra govt slashes charges for Covid-19 tests by pvt labs

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham