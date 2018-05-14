The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 14, 2018 | Last Update : 07:07 PM IST

 LIVE| IPL 2018: With play-off berth at stake, KXIP host Virat Kohli's RCB
 
India, Crime

12-yr-old girl gangraped in Vrindavan hotel, abandoned in Delhi-bound train

PTI
Published : May 14, 2018, 6:38 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2018, 6:45 pm IST

The girl was rescued by the Delhi police after she was allegedly gangraped and abandoned on a Delhi-bound train by three men.

The incident occurred on May 11, the police said, adding that the hotel fell under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station. (Photo: Representational)
Mathura: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in a hotel in Vrindavan and subsequently abandoned on a Delhi-bound train, police said on Monday.

She was rescued by the Delhi police.

The incident occurred on May 11, the police said, adding that the hotel fell under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station.

“An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections 3 and 5 of the POCSO Act has been filed against the accused,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said.

Two of the accused were identified as Sanjay of Sakraya village and Laxman, while efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the third accused, the police said.

No arrest was made so far, Kumar said, adding that the girl was sent for a medical examination on Monday.

The victim was given some narcotics by the accused, who then took turns to rape her in the hotel, the FIR said.

She was then abandoned on a Delhi-bound train, it added.

The Delhi Police, after rescuing her, informed the family members about her whereabouts.

According to social activist and the head of the Kanakdhara Foundation, Laxmi Gautam, the family members of the girl contacted her on May 12, after the police refused to lodge an FIR.

“The FIR could have been registered at about 11.30pm on May 12. However, the girl was not sent for a medical examination on Sunday,” she alleged.

Tags: gangraped, abduction, pocso act, crime against women, kanakdhara foundation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

