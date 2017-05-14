Rohtak: Victim's oesophagus missing, 'gnawing' seen over chest

The report said the victim's face, tongue, eye, ears was totally distorted, which made the face totally identifiable.

Rohtak (Haryana): The post-mortem report of the Rohtak gangrape victim states that the cause of her death was due to head injury as blunt force injuries and multiple wounds were found on her skull and scalp.

The report said the victim's face, tongue, eye, ears was totally distorted, which made the face totally identifiable.

What makes the brutality every more evident, is that her oesophagus was missing and gnawing effects were seen over chest of the victim.

Meanwhile, Haryana Inspector general of police (IG) Inspector general of police informed that two accused have been arrested in connection with the case. "We cannot tell the investigation details. Two accused have been arrested till now. The investigation is underway," said IG.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal code (IPC) 376, 365, 302 against the accused.

On May 9th, a woman was brutally gang-raped and murdered, wherein later her mutilated body was found in an empty plot in Haryana's Rohtak. The incident came to light when the victim's body was found in city's IMT area.

The victim had allegedly refused a marriage proposal, following which the accused reached her home a week later with his friends. A heated argument broke out which resulted in the woman slapping him. In revenge, the accused along with his friends allegedly raped and murdered her.

The family of the victim said that on May 9, at least five to six youth abducted her from the gate of a private company.

After that the accused took her to a deserted place and gang-raped her. The victim's mother said that the accused had been pressurizing the woman for marriage for the past one year.

The forensic reports suggested that the victim was mutilated with sharp-edged weapons.

Later, the accused tried to run her over to hide her identity.

"The victim was tortured and her body was mutilated after the gang rape. She was killed after being raped involving at least seven people.

Her skull was smashed in a way which indicates that she was run over by a vehicle in order to hide her identity," the forensic team has stated.

The victim was living with her mother and brother and used to work in a private medicine company.

The woman's parents had filed a missing complaint, based on which the police tracked her parents down. The parents were called to Rohtak to identify her body.

The distraught parents have claimed that this ghastly attack was carried out by the girl's neighbour and have demanded capital punishment for the rapists.