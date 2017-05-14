The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | Last Update : 06:34 PM IST

India, Crime

C'garh: Man falls in love with sister-in-law; kills wife, 5 others over dispute

PTI
Published : May 14, 2017, 6:02 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 6:03 pm IST

The preliminary probe revealed that Manjhi had left Manmati a few months back after he reportedly fell in love with her younger sister.

On being alerted, a police team rushed to the village and sent the bodies for a post-mortem. (Representational image/File)
 On being alerted, a police team rushed to the village and sent the bodies for a post-mortem. (Representational image/File)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A 38-year-old man allegedly beat his estranged wife, her parents and two others to death over a family dispute in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place last night in Sapnadar village under Mainpat development block of the district, Surguja Additional Superintendent of Police Ramkrishna Sahu said.

"The accused, Sanjay Manjhi, allegedly beat to death his wife Manmati (35), her father Ghutal (60), mother Ropni (55), a (woman) relative Piyaso (60) and one Mangal (60) with a stick," he said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Manjhi had left Manmati a few months back after he reportedly fell in love with her younger sister.

Subsequently, he started living with his sister-in-law at his native Kunia village in the same Mainpat area, said Sahu.

"Last night, he suddenly arrived at Sapnadar, where Manmati was staying along with her parents, and had an argument with her over a family issue. During the argument,
the accused lost his temper and started thrashing her with a stick," he added.

When Manmati raised an alarm, her father Ghutal and his friend Mangal tried to intervene, but Manjhi attacked them as well.

The assault was so severe that Manmati, Ghutal and Mangal succumbed to their injuries on the spot, said Sahu.

"However, Manjhi did not stop at that. In a fit of rage, he went to his in-law's house and thrashed his mother-in-law and another elderly woman to death with the stick," he added.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot.

On being alerted, a police team rushed to the village and sent the bodies for a post-mortem. A case has been registered, the ASP said, adding that a hunt was on to nab the accused.

Tags: love affair, sister-in-law, man kills wife, crime
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Getting work is not tough. says Aditi Rao Hydari

2

UK’s 100 million CFL bulbs to be replaced with LED bulbs from India

3

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

4

Priyanka in talks for a film with Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons

5

Microsoft has a common clipboard for your Windows, Android and iOS devices

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham