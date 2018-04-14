The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:05 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Rain stops play
 
India, Crime

Gangster boasts on Facebook after shooting Punjabi singer

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 14, 2018, 7:39 pm IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2018, 7:41 pm IST

Along with the post, the gangster also shared a selfie with his pistol and another photo of the singer with a red cross drawn across it.

The gangster also said that singer Parmish Verma was
 The gangster also said that singer Parmish Verma was "lucky to be alive". (Photo: Facebook)

Mohali: Famous Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot at by an unknown person in Mohali in the wee hours of Saturday.

The singer was immediately admitted to Fortis Hospital and was later reported to be out of danger. According to a TOI report, the singer was shot right outside his housing society in sector 91 Mohali.

Verma was returning home accompanied by a friend and a bodyguard from an event at Chandigarh's Elante mall. There are conflicting reports about the precise sequence of events of the shooting. Initial reports had suggested that the singer was shot in the leg by the assailants after he had sent his bodyguard home. 

Later in the day, a gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhaha owed up to the shooting and bragged about it on his Facebook profile. Along with the post, Singh also shared a selfie with the pistol and another picture of singer Parmish Verma with a red cross drawn across it. The Facebook post since then has garnered over 2,500 shares. 

In the post, the gangster said that Verma had "tried his best to escape, but eventually suffered". The gangster said in the post that he had "warned" the singer, saying that their "face to face" meeting had cost him.

In the post, the gangster also said the singer had a choice of whether he wanted to "listen to others." The gangster also said that Verma was "lucky to be alive".

The gangster's motive to claim responsibility for the shooting was unclear.

The TOI report also states that Singh is an accused in another murder in Chandigarh where he along with two other people had shot and killed a sarpanch of a village in April 2017 in sector 38.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is underway. 

The 'Gaal Ni Kadni' singer recently released his single 'Shada' which turned out to be a hit.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: punjab, mohali, punjabi singer parmish verma
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Cobra throwing up eggs when caught in Kerala video goes viral

2

Male stork migrates 14,000 km every year to be with handicapped mate

3

Here are benefits of Padahastasana, as described by PM Modi

4

Late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Award

5

IPL 2018, RCB vs KXIP: AB de Villiers half century guides RCB to 4 wicket win vs KXIP

more

Editors' Picks

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham