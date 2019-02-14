Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:22 AM IST

Minor boy ‘sexually assaults’ Class 8 girl

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Though the incident happened on Sunday, the matter came to light after the girl narrated the ordeal to her family the next day.

The girl’s family has filed a complaint with the Sadar police demanding stringent action against the accused. (Photo: Representational Image)
BARIPADA: A Class 8 girl student was on February 10 subjected to sexual assault by a minor boy inside the toilet of her school under Sadar police limits of the district, reports said on Tuesday.

The girl’s family has filed a complaint with the Sadar police demanding stringent action against the accused. As per the allegations, the girl was inside the school bathroom when the minor boy, a Class X student of another school, jumped the fence and barged inside. The boy then raped her in the bathroom, the family alleged.

Inspector Swarnalata Minz of Baripada police station said, “The incident occurred on Saraswati Puja and the girl’s aunt lodged a complaint at Sadar Police Station alleging that the girl was sexually assaulted by a boy. A case has been registered under Sections 341, 376 (3), 506 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

