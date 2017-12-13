The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:39 AM IST

India, Crime

Noida: 3 men open fire when asked for pay for omelette

PTI
Published : Dec 13, 2017, 9:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2017, 9:12 am IST

Police officer Jitendra Kumar said an FIR has been lodged and manhunt launched to arrest the assailants.

'Late last night, an i20 car stopped outside his shop and three men alighted and had an omelette. After they ate, an employee asked for the payment. The three men instead of making the payment got furious and assaulted him. They then fired three rounds. Luckily no one was injured. They went away without making payment,' police official said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 'Late last night, an i20 car stopped outside his shop and three men alighted and had an omelette. After they ate, an employee asked for the payment. The three men instead of making the payment got furious and assaulted him. They then fired three rounds. Luckily no one was injured. They went away without making payment,' police official said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)

Greater Noida: Three men allegedly fired at an eatery in Omega sector market when an employee asked for payment, late Monday night, police said.

They added that the employee suffered injuries but fortunately the customers misfired.

"Late last night, an i20 car stopped outside his shop and three men alighted and had an omelette. After they ate, an employee asked for the payment. The three men instead of making the payment got furious and assaulted him. They then fired three rounds. Luckily no one was injured. They went away without making payment," said a police official.

Police officer Jitendra Kumar said that on a complaint by the shop owner, an FIR was lodged and a manhunt launched to arrest the assailants.

Tags: omega sector, payment for omelette, assault, gun fire
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

MOST POPULAR

1

After making headlines for butt-naked and topless pictures, Esha Gupta now deletes them

2

Argentine legend Diego Maradona skips charity match with Sourav Ganguly

3

Modi eats mushrooms worth Rs 1.2 Cr every month, says Cong ally

4

Ice Age fossils, including mammoth, found at LA subway extension work

5

Wield the wand: Day-long convention of magicians in Thane to push for status of 'art'

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham