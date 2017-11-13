The Asian Age | News

India, Crime

Woman, daughter jump off train near Kanpur after group of men try to molest them

ANI
Published : Nov 13, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2017, 12:40 pm IST

A group of men allegedly attempted to molest both the women at a time the train departed from Howrah station. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Kanpur: A woman along with her daughter jumped off a running train near Kanpur to escape molestation.

The women were travelling from Howrah to Delhi.

A group of men allegedly attempted to molest both the women at a time the train departed from Howrah station.

A case has been registered in the regard and the matter is under investigation.

A Kanpur GRP In-Charge told that the women engaged into a heated argument with the men following which, fearing molestation, they jumped off the train.

Tags: rape, molestation, sexual assault
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

