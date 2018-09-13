The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:09 AM IST

India, Crime

6-yr-old girl raped by 13-year-old relative in Odisha, critical

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2018, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2018, 8:28 am IST

The incident happened when the girl was alone in the house at Mahisakhal locality on Tuesday.

The matter came to light when the condition of the minor girl deteriorated and she was taken to a hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said. (Representational Image)
Bhubaneswar: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a relative, also a minor in Bhubaneswar, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened when the girl was alone in the house at Mahisakhal locality on Tuesday. The accused, aged around 13 years, committed the offence when the girl's parents were away, they said.

The matter came to light when the condition of the minor girl deteriorated and she was taken to a hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said.

"Acting on the basis of its own information, police have suo motu registered a case of rape and detained the accused," Commissioner of Police, Satyajit Mohanty said.

The accused, who happens to be a relative of the girl, is also a minor boy, Mohanty said adding that investigation is in progress.

Emergency Officer of the SCB Medical College Hospital, Dr Bhubanananda Maharana said the condition of the rape survivor was already critical when she was taken to the hospital.

Stating that the condition of the girl who is undergoing treatment in the ICU is still critical, Maharana said all possible medical treatment is being provided to her free of cost. A team of specialists of different departments is engaged in her treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, the accused boy has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police added.

Tags: minor raped, crime, crime against minor, indian penal code, pocso act
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

