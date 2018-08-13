UP man arrested for biting off wife’s nose on suspicion of illicit relations

Arjun bit off his wife Geeta’s nose in a fit of rage, when she insisted upon going out of the house on Sunday.

Shahjahanpur (UP): A man bit off a part of his wife’s nose, suspecting her of having illicit relations with other men, the police said on Monday.

A native of Palhora village in the district, Arjun bit off his wife Geeta’s nose in a fit of rage, when she insisted upon going out of the house on Sunday, city superintendent of police Dinesh Tripathi said on Monday.

After the incident, the 32-year-old woman was rushed to the district hospital and admitted there for treatment, said the SP, adding that the man too has been arrested.

Tripathi said Arjun was angry with his wife over her visit to Bareilly five days ago without informing him and when she had returned home, the man had fought with her accusing her of being adulterous.

The matter that day too had reached police, which had intervened to sort it out, Tripathi said.