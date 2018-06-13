Jat leader Sombir Jassia again thrashes toll plaza staffer in Haryana

Sombir, a resident of Haryana’s Jassia village, was booked in February 2017 for hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mumbai: Jat leader Sombir Jassia, who has a sedition case against him on his beheading remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, misbehaved with a toll plaza employee on June 11 in Rohtak district of Haryana.

However, this is not the first time that Jassia has assaulted a toll plaza staffer. In 2017, he thrashed a poll employee in Rohtak.

A video of that incident showed the car of the leader coming and stopping at the toll booth. Jassia was seen stepping out of the car and beating the toll plaza employee.

Sombir, a resident of Haryana’s Jassia village, was booked under Sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between groups) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in February 2017 for hate speech against PM Modi.

Addressing a large gathering in the presence of All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti national president Yashpal Malik during 'Balidan Diwas' on February 19, 2017 at Jassia village in Rohtak district, Sombir announced, “Agar aap kaho to hum Modi ka sar kaat denge lekin aapka sar nai jhukne denge (If you say, we will behead Modi but won’t let you down).”