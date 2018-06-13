The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

India, Crime

18-yr-old hacked to death in moving bus over molestation complaint in Pune

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2018, 9:36 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2018, 9:36 am IST

The accused had allegedly circulated photos and personal information of the deceased's sister on social media.

The incident left rest of the bus commuters terrified. (Representational Image)
 The incident left rest of the bus commuters terrified. (Representational Image)

Pune: An 18-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death by a person in a moving bus near Dawadi village in Khed tehsil in the district, which left other commuters shocked, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident took place on Tuesday morning and the accused has been arrested, police said. 

The accused had allegedly circulated photos and personal information of the deceased's sister on the social media, a senior police officer with the local crime branch said. 

"The family of a girl had recently registered a case of molestation against the suspect, who is their relative, for allegedly posting her pictures along with some obscene content on a social networking site," the officer said. 

According to him, the suspect was angry and wanted to take revenge. 

"On Tuesday morning, the deceased boarded the bus at Dawadi bus stand. The suspect was already inside the bus. As the vehicle started moving, the suspect came from behind and started attacking the deceased with a sharp weapon. 

"The sudden act left the fellow passengers shocked, who started screaming, which prompted the driver to stop the bus," he said. 

The moment the bus came to a halt, the suspect got down and escaped. "We have registered a case against the suspect, who is related to the family of the deceased and a manhunt has been launched to trace him," he added. 

Tags: molestation case, hacked to death
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

MOST POPULAR

1

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

2

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

3

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

4

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

5

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham