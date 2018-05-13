The Asian Age | News

Gangrape video goes viral in Bihar, police hunting for suspects

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 13, 2018, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : May 13, 2018, 1:41 pm IST

In video, four men are seen laughing and sexually assaulting the woman even as she is begging them to let her go.

The video has prompted police to seek help of the public to nab the culprits as they have little clue about the incident or the victim. (Representational Image)
Patna: Two weeks after a video showing a group of eight youth molesting a minor girl in Jehanabad area has gone viral, another clip has gone viral on social media in Bihar.

The video, which shows four men gang raping a woman, has prompted police to seek help of the public to nab the culprits as they have little clue about the incident or the victim.

In the video, four men are seen laughing and sexually assaulting the woman even as she is begging them to let her go. However, it is not clear as to where and when the incident happened and who the culprits are.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, nobody has come forward with a complaint or any information regarding the crime.

On receiving the video on WhatsApp on Friday, the state police headquarters directed Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra, as the language used by the men indicated Magadh region comprising Gaya and other districts, to register an FIR and initiate a probe to arrest the suspects.

In order to nab the culprits, police have circulated pictures of the five suspects among all station house officers (SHOs), chowkidars and people’s representatives.

Gaya police is also urging people to help identify the alleged rapists. Even, the CID has been directed to assist the police in the investigation.

In the Jehanabad video, eight people were seen molesting, dragging and undressing the victim while lifting her off her feet. The girl is seen pleading with the men and resisting their attacks. Onlookers shot a video of the incident instead of helping the girl.

Also Read: 8 men drag, disrobe minor girl in Bihar, onlookers film crime

Eleven accused, including eight minor boys, were arrested within five days after the video clip went viral on the social media.

Tags: gangrape, crime against women, molestation, bihar crime
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

