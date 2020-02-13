Karnataka minister’s son’s car kills two persons; Was he at the wheel?

Yet another case of powerful person's progeny being involved in road accident

Did the Karnataka cops cover up the minister's son's role in the accident?

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, the Karnataka police have tried to hush up an accident case allegedly involving the son of revenue minister R Ashok.

Two persons, including a pedestrian, were killed in the incident which took place on February 10 in Mariyammanahalli near Hospet in Bellary district.

According to sources, minister R Ashok’s son Sharath had been to a resort near Hampi to celebrate his birthday. It is said that the accident took place while he was returning in his Mercedes Benz (registration number KA 05 MW 0357) with his friends.

The drive of the car was speeding and lost control near Durga petrol bunk on National Highway 50 and hit a local youth Ravi Naik, who was drinking tea. Ravi Naik died on the spot. Ashok’s friend Sachin, who was sitting in the seat beside the driver also succumbed to injuries. The car was allegedly being driven by Sharath, sources said.

However, policemen who went to record the case allegedly left out the name of the minister’s son. It is said that they recorded that another person by name Rahul was driving the car. They named all the friends of the minister’s son but excluded his name from the FIR.

When the registration number of the car was traced, it was found to be registered in the name of a reputed educational institute whose franchise is held by the minister, according to sources.

Revenue minister R Ashok stated that his son had no role in the accident and that his name was being unnecessarily being dragged into the case. “However, the law will take its own course,’ he said.

Home minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would get the details and then react on the incident.