The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 13, 2019 | Last Update : 01:37 PM IST

India, Crime

5 men kill woman in plot inspired by ‘Drishyam’; bury dog to mislead probe

PTI
Published : Jan 13, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2019, 1:24 pm IST

BJP leader, his 3 sons and a associate were arrested for allegedly killing 22-year-old woman two years ago.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family has alleged that Karotiya was given police patronage at the behest of a former BJP MLA. (Representational Image)
 Meanwhile, the deceased's family has alleged that Karotiya was given police patronage at the behest of a former BJP MLA. (Representational Image)

Indore: Five persons, including a BJP leader and his three sons, were on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman two years ago, with police claiming that the plot was inspired by the 2015 Bollywood film ''Drishyam'' starring Ajay Devgn.

Indore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayanchari Mishra told reporters that BJP leader Jagdish Karotiya alias Kallu Pahlwan (65), his three sons Ajay (36), Vijay (38), Vinay (31) and their associate Neelesh Kashyap (28) were arrested in connection with the murder of Twinkle Dagre (22), a resident of Banganga area.

He said Dagre was allegedly having a relationship with Jagdish Karotiya and this was causing trouble in the latter's family as the woman wanted to stay with him.

The police official said, "Due to family discord, Karotiya and his sons plotted to kill Twinkle Dagre. They strangulated her on October 16, 2016, and later burnt her body."

The DIG said police recovered a bracelet and other ornaments from the place where the woman's body was burnt, following which the five were arrested.

"We have come to know that the accused had watched the film Drishyam before planning the murder. Inspired by a movie scene, they buried the body of a dog at one place. They spread the word that someone had buried a human body in this pit," he said.

"When the police dug up the pit, the remains of the dog were recovered. This had misled police investigation," he said.

Mishra said a scientific approach was adopted in order to solve the case and Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature (BEOS) test was conducted on Karotiya and his two sons in a Gujarat laboratory.

This was the first time the BEOS test was conducted in a criminal incident in Indore, he claimed.

BEOS profiling is a non-invasive, neuro-psychological technique of interrogation, sometimes referred to as ''brain fingerprinting'', in which a suspect’s participation in crime is detected by eliciting electrophysiological impulses.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family has alleged that Karotiya was given police patronage at the behest of a former BJP MLA.

When asked about this, the DIG said no evidence has been found regarding the role of the former MLA.

Tags: crime, drishyam, murder plot, bjp leader
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

MOST POPULAR

1

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

2

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

3

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

4

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

5

SpaceX to fire 10 per cent employees

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham