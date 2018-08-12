Woman, held in murder case, accuses constable of raping her at police station

The woman had been arrested on the charge of murdering her lover, police said.

The woman told Mahisagar Superintendent of Police Usha Rada on Friday that a constable raped her at Santrampur police station on May 29 when she was taken there for interrogation. (Representational image)

Ahmedabad: A probe has been started after a woman, facing murder charges and lodged in a jail in Mahisagar district of Gujarat, alleged that she was raped by a policeman two months ago.

The woman told Mahisagar Superintendent of Police Usha Rada on Friday that a constable raped her at Santrampur police station on May 29 when she was taken there for interrogation.

The woman had been arrested on the charge of murdering her lover, Rada told PTI.

“We visited Santrampur sub-jail yesterday, which was International Prisoner’s Justice Day. During the visit, the woman told me she had been raped. We have registered an FIR and started probe,” the SP said.

A team headed by a deputy superintendent of police and including a woman police sub-inspector will conduct the probe, she said.

No arrest has been made so far, the SP said.