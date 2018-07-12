Delhi man punches, slaps, drags 17-yr-old girl by her hair from shop

Bhatti allegedly stalked the girl on last Saturday when she visited the shop and assaulted her in public.

Bhatti allegedly stalked the girl on last Saturday when she visited the shop and assaulted her in public. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: In a CCTV camera installed in a shop, a man is seen brutally assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a mobile shop in Delhi’s Jaitapur. The man was arrested after the girl registered a complaint against him.

According to the report, the police said that the man and the girl were in a relationship and the man had doubts that the girl was cheating on him with another man who worked at the mobile shop.

The accused, Satendra Bhatti had warned the girl not to visit the shop anymore and if she did, then to face the dire consequences.

Bhatti decided to ‘teach her lesson’ when he found out that she had visited the shop.

According to the police, Bhatti and the minor girl knew each other for a few months and often spoke to each other.

Bhatti allegedly stalked the girl on last Saturday when she visited the shop and assaulted her in public.

He was seen slapping, punching, and brutally beating the girl in the CCTV footage. He pulled her by her hair and dragged her out of the shop. He even banged her against the shop counter.

Later that day, the girl filed a complaint against Bhatti after which he was arrested.

According to the report, Bhatti had asked the girl to marry her but she had rejected him.