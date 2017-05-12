The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

India, Crime

Video: Gau rakshaks thrash five people for slaughtering buffalo

PTI
Published : May 12, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2017, 2:47 pm IST

A huge crowd of protesters had converged on spot after which cow vigilantes started thrashing those slaughtering the buffalo, police said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged slaughter. (Photo: Video grab/ANI)
 Five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged slaughter. (Photo: Video grab/ANI)

Aligarh: Cow vigilantes thrashed five persons who were caught illegally slaughtering a buffalo inside the premises of a private dairy in Gandhi Park area here on Friday, police said.

Giving details of the incident, they said the owner of the dairy, Kalu Baghel, was operating from his compound in Panna Ganj locality. As one of the buffaloes had stopped yielding milk, he decided to sell it.

Imran, a cattle trader, offered to buy the buffalo provided the dairy owner gave permission to slaughter the animal in the premises of the dairy itself.

A group of five persons, including four butchers and the cattle trader, were in the process of slaughtering the buffalo when the blood of the animal oozed out of the gates of the dairy and was spotted by some bystanders.

Alarmed by the sight of blood, some activists rushed to the spot and barged into the dairy premises. By then, a huge crowd of protesters had converged on the spot after which the cow vigilantes started thrashing those slaughtering the buffalo, police said.

Later police managed to control the situation before it went out of hand. The police have arrested the five persons along with the owner of the dairy for carrying out illegal slaughter. However, no case has been registered against the assaulters.

Station Officer in-charge, Gandhi Park police station, said investigations are on in this matter. There has been a spike in the cases of cow vigilantism in the country recently with many such incidents reported in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Tags: locals, buffalo slaughter, cow vigitlantism, cow vigilantes, thrashed man
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Poster of Pope Francis kissing a devil-like Trump appears in Rome

2

AbRam is not my eldest son Aryan's love child: SRK at Ted Talk

3

Reports of Justin Bieber's plans prove false, singer leaves India

4

Watch: SRK exudes charm and wit at his TED Talk in Vancouver

5

What's different in Honor's EMUI 5.0?

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham