Sunday, Apr 12, 2020 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

India, Crime

Eight held for gathering at gurdwara defying lockdown

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2020, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2020, 1:11 pm IST

A police team on patrol duty found that a group of people was performing religious activities at Gurdwara Sisgang at around 2.15 am

Police personnel stand guard to restrict entry into Sahibabad market, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PTI photo
 Police personnel stand guard to restrict entry into Sahibabad market, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PTI photo

New Delhi: Police have apprehended eight people and registered a case against them for allegedly gathering at a gurdwara in violation of the lockdown orders in North Delhi's Kotwali on Sunday, officials said.

A police team on patrol duty found that a group of people was performing religious activities at Gurdwara Sisgang at around 2.15 am, they said.

After seeing police, the people there tried to flee but they were apprehended, a senior police official said.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them at Kotwali police station, he said.

The eight apprehended were not wearing masks and had gathered at a religious place in violation of the lockdown orders, the officer said.

Tags: coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Ahmedabad. AP Photo

Ahmedabad makes in mandatory to wear masks in public

Artists paint on a street at Nana Chowk during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Maharashtra covid tally climbs to 1,895 after 134 new cases

A Punjab policeman shows a cut mark on this leg after being attacked by Nihangs, at a market in Patiala, Sunday. PTI Photo

Seven arrested in Punjab for attacking police, chopping ASI's hand

PTI Photo

British Airways to rescue 900 UK nationals stranded in Gujarat

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham