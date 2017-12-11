Upset, tired, unintentional: Accused in Zaira Wasim case

The businessman arrested for molesting Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim has told the police that the incident was unintentional.

Vikas Sachdev's wife Divya and friend Kuldeep Bhargava defended him saying that the allegations were false and demanded justice for him. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Vikas Sachdev, the 39-year-old businessman who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting teenage Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim aboard a Delhi-Mumbai Air Vistara flight, has reportedly told the police that the incident was unintentional.

The 17-year-old actor, who was visibly extremely upset while narrating her experience on an instagram video, alleged that the man was ribbing his foot against her body while she was half-asleep.

Sachdev also told the police that he had gone to Delhi for a funeral and was tired in the process.

A friend of Vikas, Kuldeep Bhargava, also defended him, saying "Vikas was upset and tired because of the death. He'd told the airhostess not to disturb him or even serve him the meal; he'd just asked for a blanket to sleep. When the flight was about to land, the actress shouted at him and said 'this is not your lounge; put your leg down'. He apologised to her, and said it had happened inadvertently. He is innocent and doesn't have any past record either; the police can check."

Vikas's wife Divya also defended him and called Zaira’s allegations ‘false’ and demanded justice for him.

She said, “The actress is making false allegations against my husband. Ours is a love marriage; we have been together for the last 16 years. My husband is innocent."

"His uncle died in Delhi, because of which he was in a state of shock and reached home late. The next morning we woke up to this actress shouting about molestation onboard. My husband told me that he had been sleeping when his leg accidentally touched her hand; he apologised to her for that. My husband respects women," she said.

"We always travel in business class but nothing like this has ever happened. Because of this incident, my entire family is disturbed. We want justice," Divya added.

Zaira alleged that she couldn’t record a video because of the dimmed lights and only managed to capture a picture of his legs placed on her armrest.

The actress was reportedly in tears when she landed at the airport and a woman police officer was sent to her hotel room to record her statement, following which Sachdev was arrested.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah were among those who demanded action against the accused.