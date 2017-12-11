The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 11, 2017 | Last Update : 06:24 PM IST

India, Crime

Upset, tired, unintentional: Accused in Zaira Wasim case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 11, 2017, 5:31 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2017, 5:36 pm IST

The businessman arrested for molesting Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim has told the police that the incident was unintentional.

Vikas Sachdev's wife Divya and friend Kuldeep Bhargava defended him saying that the allegations were false and demanded justice for him. (Representational Image)
 Vikas Sachdev's wife Divya and friend Kuldeep Bhargava defended him saying that the allegations were false and demanded justice for him. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Vikas Sachdev, the 39-year-old businessman who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting teenage Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim aboard a Delhi-Mumbai Air Vistara flight, has reportedly told the police that the incident was unintentional.

The 17-year-old actor, who was visibly extremely upset while narrating her experience on an instagram video, alleged that the man was ribbing his foot against her body while she was half-asleep.

Sachdev also told the police that he had gone to Delhi for a funeral and was tired in the process.

A friend of Vikas, Kuldeep Bhargava, also defended him, saying "Vikas was upset and tired because of the death. He'd told the airhostess not to disturb him or even serve him the meal; he'd just asked for a blanket to sleep. When the flight was about to land, the actress shouted at him and said 'this is not your lounge; put your leg down'. He apologised to her, and said it had happened inadvertently. He is innocent and doesn't have any past record either; the police can check."

Vikas's wife Divya also defended him and called Zaira’s allegations ‘false’ and demanded justice for him.

She said, “The actress is making false allegations against my husband. Ours is a love marriage; we have been together for the last 16 years. My husband is innocent."

"His uncle died in Delhi, because of which he was in a state of shock and reached home late. The next morning we woke up to this actress shouting about molestation onboard. My husband told me that he had been sleeping when his leg accidentally touched her hand; he apologised to her for that. My husband respects women," she said. 

"We always travel in business class but nothing like this has ever happened. Because of this incident, my entire family is disturbed. We want justice," Divya added. 

Zaira alleged that she couldn’t record a video because of the dimmed lights and only managed to capture a picture of his legs placed on her armrest.

The actress was reportedly in tears when she landed at the airport and a woman police officer was sent to her hotel room to record her statement, following which Sachdev was arrested.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah were among those who demanded action against the accused.

Tags: zaira wasim, zaira wasim molestation businessman arrested
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

PSL spot-fixing row: PCB bans Nasir Jamshed for a year

2

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

3

Feminism is a fight for humanity, not a word to be scared of: Hrithik Roshan

4

Hitman for Pablo Escobar caught partying, violating parole; re-arrested

5

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham