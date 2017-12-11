The Asian Age | News

16-year-old cancer patient raped twice in Lucknow

The girl has reportedly been undergoing treatment for blood cancer for the last five years at a hospital in Lucknow.

(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was raped twice on Saturday night in Sarojini Nagar area in Lucknow. The girl, a cancer patient ,was first allegedly raped by two men and when she sought the help of a neighbour, he raped her again.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the girl had gone to a local market when one of the two accused Shubham, offered to drop her home. Shubham took her on the motorcycle to a secluded spot where he and his friend Sumit took turns to rape her till midnight.

After this, the boys dropped her by the side of a road and fled. The girl was lying on a road when a man, a local contractor, passed by on his motorcycle. The girl stopped him, narrated the incident and requested the man to drop him home.

Instead of helping her, the man, now identified as Virendra Yadav, raped her again and left her back on the road. Some local people who saw the victim lying on the road, informed the police that picked up the girl around 2 am.

Virendra Yadav has been arrested, but the two boys are still at large. The girl has reportedly been undergoing treatment for blood cancer for the last five years at a hospital in Lucknow.

