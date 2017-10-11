The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017 | Last Update : 06:26 AM IST

India, Crime

ED questions Lalu Yadav’s son in IRCTC hotel contract scam

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 6:05 am IST

The ED is investigating the alleged “proceeds of crime” generated by the accused, purportedly through shell companies, sources said.

Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: File)
 Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Tejashwi Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, in connection with alleged corruption in the award of contract for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels in 2006.

According to sources, the former Bihar deputy chief minister was questioned by the agency sleuths for more than eight hours and his statement was recorded under the relevant provisions of the money laundering act. He may be called again for questioning in connection with the case, they added. 

The ED had taken cognisance of a CBI FIR in this regard to initiate its own criminal complaint. In July, the CBI had registered an FIR and conducted multiple searches at the premises of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and others. The ED is investigating the alleged “proceeds of crime” generated by the accused, purportedly through shell companies, sources said. 

The case pertains to allegations that Lalu, during his tenure as railway minister in 2006, handed over the maintenance of two hotels run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, in return for a prime plot of three acres in Patna. The CBI’s FIR alleged that Lalu Yadav abused his official position for extending undue favours to the Kochhars and acquired a piece of “high value premium land” through the benami firm Delight Marketing Company.

Sources in the ED said some crucial questions about the change of ownership of Delight Marketing company and his knowledge about purchase of land were asked by the ED sleuths from Tejashwi.

The ED had registered a criminal case against the Lalu Prasad family members and others under the provisions of the PMLA.

Tags: tejashwi yadav, enforcement directorate, irctc hotels scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Consumers are deliberately breaking, losing their iPhones: Research

2

India vs Australia, 2nd Twenty20: Australia beat India by 8 wickets to level series 1-1

3

Now Road Crossings become 'smart'

4

Australia's Dean Jones named as Afghanistan cricket team's interim coach

5

Fake news is still here, despite efforts by Google, Facebook

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham