The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

India, Crime

After argument, Class 8 student attacked with sharp weapon in MP school

ANI
Published : Aug 11, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2018, 2:19 pm IST

The incident took place in Chhatarpur's Sanmati Vidhya Mandir school.

The Supreme Court had rolled out guidelines and advisories to all states pertaining to safety and security of children after the brutal killing of a seven-year-old boy at a school in Gurgaon. (Representational Image)
 The Supreme Court had rolled out guidelines and advisories to all states pertaining to safety and security of children after the brutal killing of a seven-year-old boy at a school in Gurgaon. (Representational Image)

Chhatarpur: A Class 8 student was allegedly attacked by his classmate with a sharp-edged weapon inside a school here on Saturday after the two had an argument.

The incident took place in Chhatarpur's Sanmati Vidhya Mandir school.

The victim is said to be in a critical state.

This incident has come to light months after the Supreme Court rolled out guidelines and advisories to all states pertaining to safety and security of children, after the brutal killing of a seven-year-old boy at a school in Gurgaon.

In the guidelines, the judicature had clearly mentioned, "School management should compulsorily insist for police verification certificate with antecedent and address verification while appointing/hiring teachers, physical instructors, lab technicians, drivers, janitors and other support staff including the security."

It also mentioned that school management should make security guard responsible to go round the entire campus and classrooms after school hours to ensure nobody is in class.

Not only that, the court also ordered the school management to install sufficient CCTV cameras inside the premises and also at the entry, exit and the school premises.

Tags: sharp weapon, school student attacked
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

2

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

3

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

4

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

5

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham