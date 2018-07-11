The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018

India, Crime

14-yr-old girl gangraped twice in 24 hrs in MP’s Chhindwara

PTI
Published : Jul 11, 2018, 8:15 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 8:52 am IST

Police found the girl wandering in a disoriented state in Mahua Tola area on July 8, police said.

Girl told police that a man, identified as Mohit Bharadwaj, 22 persuaded her to go with him on his motorbike to the house of Rahul Bhonde, 24, where both of them raped her, police said. (Photo: File | Representational)
 Girl told police that a man, identified as Mohit Bharadwaj, 22 persuaded her to go with him on his motorbike to the house of Rahul Bhonde, 24, where both of them raped her, police said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Chhindwara: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped twice in a span of 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, police said on Tuesday.

Five men have been arrested in the case.

The girl left her house on the evening of July 6, and when she did not return, a complaint was lodged at the Kundipura Police Station the next day, said Additional Superintendent of Police Niraj Soni.

Police found the girl wandering in a disoriented state in Mahua Tola area on July 8, he said.

She told police that a man, identified as Mohit Bharadwaj, 22 persuaded her to go with him on his motorbike to the house of Rahul Bhonde, 24, where both of them raped her, the Additional Superintendent of Police or ASP said.

The duo let her go the next day. When she was returning home, three more men, identified as Bunty Bhalavi, 23, Ankit Raghuvanshi,25 and Amit Vishwakarma, 21 accosted her, took her back to Bhonde's house, and allegedly raped her, he said.

Police formed a special team to search for the accused and arrested all five of them, the ASP said.

The accused have been charged under IPC sections 376 (D) (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 363 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further probe is on, the Additional Superintendent of Police said.

Tags: 14-yr-old gangraped in mp, crime against children, indian penal code, girl gangraped twice in 24 hrs
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara

