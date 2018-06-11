The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:15 PM IST

India, Crime

UP doctor held for raping woman for a year, used recorded video to blackmail her

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 6:42 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 6:42 pm IST

The accused was blackmailing the victim, 38, since then by threatening to upload the video on social media, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, Hasan had raped her a year ago when she had gone for a medical checkup at his clinic, and filmed the act. (Photo: File | Representational)
 According to a complaint lodged by the victim, Hasan had raped her a year ago when she had gone for a medical checkup at his clinic, and filmed the act. (Photo: File | Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a year in Miranpur town in the district, police said on Monday.

The accused had recorded the act and then used the same to blackmail the victim of Kaithora village, Station House Officer (SHO) of Miranpur police station, Manoj Choudhary said.

Sajid Hasan was arrested on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, Hasan had raped her a year ago when she had gone for a medical checkup at his clinic, and filmed the act.

The accused was blackmailing the victim, 38, since then by threatening to upload the video on social media, it said.

It is the second such case in the district, last week, a doctor was arrested at Budhana town for allegedly sexually harassing an 11-year-old patient at his clinic.

Tags: up doctor rapes woman, up crime, crime against women, rape, social media
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

2

Garfield turns 40! Creator Jim Davis reveals the unanswered questions

3

Here are 10 ways to stay happy at work

4

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

5

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham