Man arrested for assaulting 70-yr-old mother over family dispute, video goes viral

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 6:04 pm IST
The video footage which has gone viral on social media shows the man beating his mother in front of a house with his hand and a stick.

The police on Monday arrested the man, identified as Sridhara Barik of Baitapada village. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
Balasore: A man has been arrested on the charge of assaulting his 70-year-old mother over some family dispute in Balasore district, a video of which has gone viral on social media, a police officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a senior government officer working in Balasore Collectorate, the District Collector had asked the Basta block Social Welfare officer to investigate the matter.

Following the probe, the police on Monday arrested the man, identified as Sridhara Barik of Baitapada village, Sub-Divisional police officer (SDPO), Basta, Ranjit Kumar Prusty said.

The incident had taken place on Sunday, he said.

The video footage which has gone viral on social media shows the man beating his mother in front of a house with his hand and a stick, despite her repeated pleas to spare her.

Location: India, Odisha, Balasore

