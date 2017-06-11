The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 | Last Update : 01:03 PM IST

India, Crime

Delhi: Man thrashed by mob for attempting to rape 4-yr-old girl, dies

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2017, 12:49 pm IST

A mob attacked the accused in East Delhi with stones and batons after they said they found him trying to rape a girl.

A man was thrashed by a mob for allegedly trying to rape a girl in New Delhi. (Representational Image/File)
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man, who was thrashed by a  mob for allegedly attempting to rape a 4-year-old girl in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, died from his injuries at a hospital this morning.

Police said the man - identified as Golu - lured the girl, who had gone to have snacks at a roadside eatery, to a deserted spot near Sanjay Lake on Thursday night.

When the girl did not return home, her mother started looking for her. A local told her that he had seen Golu taking her towards the lake.

When the woman along with some locals reached the spot, they allegedly found the accused forcing himself on the girl.

A mob attacked the accused with stones and sticks. They kept hitting him until he fell unconscious, said a police officer.

After the police learnt about the incident, he was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital and later referred to GTB hospital, where he died during treatment. His body has been handed over to his family.

Police have not been able to identify those who beat up the man.

His family has alleged that he was killed by a group of persons for resisting a robbery. The police, however, have refuted the allegation.

Golu, who hailed from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, lived in Shashi Garden area near Pandav Nagar. He was addicted to alcohol and drugs, the police said.

Tags: rape case, crime, man lynched by mob
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

