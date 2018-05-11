8-month-old girl raped by neighbour in Rajasthan; child out of danger

According to police, the accused, raped the baby by taking her out on the pretext of playing with her.

'A man from the neighbourhood came to the child's house and took her out on the pretext of playing with her. Girl was later found injured and is now out of danger,' a police official said. (Representational image)

Alwar (Rajasthan): An eight-month-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Harsana Village of Alwar district.

The girl suffered injuries in the incident that took place late on Wednesday night.

According to police, the accused, raped the baby by taking her out on the pretext of playing with her.

"A man from the neighbourhood came to the child's house and took her out on the pretext of playing with her. Girl was later found injured and is now out of danger," a police official said.

The accused was handed over to the police by the villagers. A police investigation is underway to ascertain further details.