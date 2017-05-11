Bihar: Gangster accused of killing 36 people shot dead inside court premises

Other criminal charges like bank robbery, extortion and abduction were also lodged against Bablu Dubey.

Champaran: Notorious gangster Bablu Dubey on Thursday was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside the West Champaran's Bettiah court premises here.

Dubey was brought to the court to be produced in a case.

Dubey who was involved in several cases of kidnapping and murder was attacked by two motorcycle-borne criminals.

According to the reports, attackers pumped five bullets into Dubey's body. The gangster died on the spot.

Dubey was accused of killing 36 people in East and West Champaran districts of Bihar and was imprisoned in Bettiah jail.

Other criminal charges like bank robbery, extortion and abduction were also lodged against him.

He was reported to have formed the Bihar People's Party (BPP), an underground outfit which is accused of murdering three dozen Indian nationals and collecting over Rs 100 million in ransom in India.