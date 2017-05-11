The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 11, 2017 | Last Update : 01:18 PM IST

India, Crime

Bhaiya taught me: 8-yr-old girl sexually injures younger child in MP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 11, 2017, 12:25 pm IST
Updated : May 11, 2017, 12:45 pm IST

Investigation revealed that the older girl was molested for around two months by the man she called 'bhaiyya'.

Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Bhopal: An eight-year-old girl who had injured another seven-year-old girl by inserting her fingers into the latter’s vagina, said she had learnt it from her ‘bhaiya’ that it was good for health.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the older girl during interrogation had said, “Bhaiya ne bola ye sehat ke liye achcha hai (brother said this is good for health)”.

She had further added, “He used to sleep with me every day. Whenever I complained of pain, he used to tell me it is good for health,” the girl revealed.

With the older girl’s statements making it evident that she had been molested, the police interrogated further to discover that the abuse had gone for around two months.

Police also found out that the man she referred to as ‘Bhaiya’ was a peon at an orphanage for under-6 years where the girl had been put up earlier. She was shifted to the current orphanage as soon as officials discovered she was eight years old.

The 30-year old peon was arrested soon after. On the other hand, the injured younger girl was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

The older girl had lost her parents a few years back and used to beg on trains before she was rescued by NGO Child Line. She is currently being counselled. 

Tags: molestation, child abuse, sexual abuse, orphanages, child services, child line
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Bieber buys himself a coffee from mall; plays football on Mumbai streets!

2

Sara Tendulkar has a major fangirl moment with Justin Bieber

3

B'town celebs get Bieber fever; show up at their glam best

4

You could be commuting in a flying taxi by 2020

5

Xiaomi to bring Redmi 4 to India on May 16

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham