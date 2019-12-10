Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:09 PM IST

India, Crime

Raped for years since she was 4, woman, 40, takes uncle to court: Police

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2019, 8:27 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2019, 8:27 pm IST

The woman in her complaint had also alleged that the sons of the accused and other relatives had threatened to kill her.

Raped repeatedly by her maternal uncle ever since she was a toddler and had to later undergo multiple abortions, a nearly 40-year-old woman has finally been able to get him to face trial in a Delhi court. (Representational Image)
 Raped repeatedly by her maternal uncle ever since she was a toddler and had to later undergo multiple abortions, a nearly 40-year-old woman has finally been able to get him to face trial in a Delhi court. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Raped repeatedly by her maternal uncle ever since she was a toddler and had to later undergo multiple abortions, a nearly 40-year-old woman has finally been able to get him to face trial in a Delhi court.

The woman alleged that she was first sexually abused in 1981 when she was 4-years-old and was made to undergo three abortions by the time she reached Class 10.

Additional Sessions Judge Umed Singh Grewal framed charges against the man saying it appears the alleged offences of rape and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code are made out against the accused, who is also the husband of the victim's step sister.

The woman had lodged an FIR against the accused in 2016.

The victim told a trial court that the man had raped her first in 1981 which continued till she reached Class 10 when her last abortion was done and that he has been harassing her for sex ever since she got divorced in August 2014.

The woman said that she had told her mother and other family members about the acts of the man, who was her maternal uncle, but no one came forward for her help and instead she was scolded by every one for complaining and was asked not to tell anybody else.

She said that later her step sister was married off to him and they kept staying in her house after which the accused used to harass her on a regular basis.

The woman said in her complaint that in 2016 she was not allowed to attend her mother's funeral and was asked to accede to demands of the accused for seeing her for the last time.

The woman in her complaint had also alleged that the sons of the accused and other relatives had threatened to kill her.

The counsel for accused submitted before court that he was conceding with the charges against the accused but asserted that no charge be made out against other people in the case because the allegations were general and vague.

Tags: rape, delhi, police, court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed the Congress party and questioned why its leaders and Pakistan speak in one language. (Photo: File)

'Why Pakistan and Congress speak in one language?': Sambit Patra

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday offered to resign from the MLA post if the ruling YSR Congress could prove that the retail chain Heritage Fresh belonged to his family. (Photo: File)

Naidu challenges Jagan, seeks resignation over Heritage charges

Internet services have been suspended in Tripura for 48 hours from 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, an official notification said. (Photo: ANI)

Tripura govt blocks internet services for 48 hours amid Citizenship Bill protests

One of the four convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, moved the Supreme Court Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgement handing down death penalty to all of them in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. (Photo: File)

Life is going short, why death penalty: Nirbhaya convict files review petiton

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham