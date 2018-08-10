The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

India, Crime

6-yr-old raped by electrician inside pump room at Delhi government school

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 11:06 am IST

The accused was arrested after minor identified him during investigation parade where all employees of school were lined-up.

The police registered an FIR following a complaint filed by the girl’s parents and took help of counsellors to speak to the traumatised girl.(Photo: File | PTI)
 The police registered an FIR following a complaint filed by the girl's parents and took help of counsellors to speak to the traumatised girl.(Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl, studying in Class 2 at a government school in Delhi was allegedly raped by an electrician inside the school premises.

The accused was arrested on Thursday evening after the minor identified him during an investigation parade where all the employees of the school were lined up.

The incident took place on August 8 at a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) school in upscale Gole Market when the girl was leaving for her home. According to reports, the accused allegedly stopped her and took her inside a pump room in the school premises and raped her.

The accused warned her not to tell about the incident to anyone.

When the girl reached her home, her mother found that she was bleeding. She immediately took her to a hospital where doctors confirmed that the child was raped.

The police registered an FIR following a complaint filed by the girl’s parents and took help of counsellors to speak to the traumatised girl.

The six-year-old told the counsellors that she was raped by a man wearing a red T-shirt.

The accused, identified as Ram Asre (37), has been working in the school for around a month and is a permanent electrician employed with the NDMC, the police said. 

He will be produced in a Delhi court on Friday, police added.

