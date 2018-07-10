The Asian Age | News

Rajasthan woman tied to tree, beaten with sticks by relatives over property dispute

Suman, 34, was also dragged and abused at a farm in Nawalgarh area by the seven people, including four children, police said.

 A video of the purported incident was circulated on WhatsApp. (Photo: File | Representational)

Sikar/Jaipur: A woman was tied to a tree and brutally beaten with sticks by her sister and other relatives over a property dispute in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said on Monday.

Suman, 34, was also dragged and abused at a farm in Nawalgarh area by the seven people, including four children, they said. A video of the purported incident was circulated on WhatsApp.

Police said a case has been registered against the seven people, including Suman's sister who is also her sister-in-law. Suman and her sister are married to two brothers.

The accused are absconding since the incident last week, police said, adding the woman was beaten over a dispute over the ownership of the farm.

Suman had objected to farming by her sister's husband which apparently angered his family.

The incident happened when Suman's husband was not around, police said.

