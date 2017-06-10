The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 10, 2017 | Last Update : 05:20 PM IST

India, Crime

Militant killed in infiltration bid along J&K's Gurez; toll is 14 in four days

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jun 10, 2017, 5:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2017, 5:08 pm IST

On Friday, the Army had claimed foiling an infiltration in Uri sector of neighbouring Baramulla district after killing six militants.

Security personnel celebrate after killing four suicide attackers who attacked a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)
 Security personnel celebrate after killing four suicide attackers who attacked a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: While foiling a fourth infiltration bid in a row, the Army on Saturday killed a militant along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district. With this the toll among the infiltrating militants in a series of clashes with the Army during past four days has risen to 14 whereas one soldier was also killed and two others were injured.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “One terrorist was killed by own troops in Gurez sector today. The weapon is his use has been seized. The operation is in progress.”

The Army said that the fire fight began when the troops guarding the de-facto border observed movement of militants trying to sneak into the 2,580 m high Gurez valley, about 86 km from district headquarters Bandipore and 123 km north of Srinagar, from across and challenged them.

Earlier on Friday, the Army had claimed foiling an infiltration bid in Gwalta area of Uri sector of neighbouring Baramulla district after killing six militants. In the same area, two soldiers of 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) were injured when the militants opened fire at a patrolling party on Thursday.

The Army said that “multiple attempts” have been made by militants to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from PoK through various sectors of the LoC including Macheal, Nowgam, Uri and Gurez in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts during the past week. All these attempts were, however, foiled by “alert” troops.

The Army has alleged that the infiltrating militants were helped by the Pakistani troops by providing them active support including heavy calibre artillery covering fire. Islamabad has yet to react to it but has denied such charges in the past.

The defence spokesman said that during this year, so far, as many as two dozen infiltration attempts were foiled by the Army troops along the LoC during which 41 armed intruders were killed. “Relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and its agents to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan,” the spokesman had said in a statement issued from the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the J&K police on Saturday said that one civilian identified as Aarif Ahmed Dar was injured when militants targeted two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) vehicles with gunfire at Vesu along the Srinagar-Jammu highway at 5 am. The assailants, however, missed the intended target and instead the car being driven by the civilian behind the ITBP vehicles was hit in the gunfire. “About 20 empty cases of AK ammunition were found on the spot,” the police said.

Separately, the residents of Nadpora village in neighbouring Shopian district accused the Army of ransacking several houses and breaking windowpanes of these in reprisal to a stone-pelting incident. The locals said that some youth pelted stones on a patrol party of the Army moving on a road through Nadpora following which the troops detained one person identified as Ubaid nazir and also attacked the private properties.

Tags: indian army, infiltration attempt, kashmir unrest
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

