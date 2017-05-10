The Asian Age | News

J&K woman alleges torture by cops; says beer bottle, chilli powder was inserted in private parts

PTI
Published : May 10, 2017, 12:05 pm IST
Updated : May 10, 2017, 12:25 pm IST

The woman, who was arrested in a theft case, accused the Station House Officer and a woman constable for the act.

Representational image (Photo: File)
Jammu: A woman, who was arrested in a theft case, has alleged on Tuesday that she was forcibly stripped at a police station and sexually assaulted, a charge denied by the police.

28-year-old married woman, after getting bail from the court, alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the police in Police Station Kanachak in the outskirts of the Jammu city.

She alleged that she was stripped and a beer bottle and chilli powder was inserted in her private parts. She accused Station House Officer and a woman constable for the act.

Police has ordered a probe by a SP level officer into the allegation of the woman. Woman, who was working as domestic help, was arrested on the charges of stealing gold jewellery from the house of her employer in Domana area on April 30.

She alleged that she was tortured for 4 days before being sent to Women Police Station, Canal road on May 3. Her husband and mother-in-law were also allegedly beaten up by the police.

Advocate Vijay Kumar Attri, who is pleading the case, accused the police of manipulating the medical report and alleged that police is trying to save the accused. A Court in Jammu has directed Inspector General of Police to investigate the case.

IGP should constitute a three-member probe team and submit the report in the court within 15 days. The Court also asked IGP Jammu Zone to ensure proper medical treatment for the woman. SHO Kanachak Rajesh Sharma denied the charges.

A senior Police officer of Jammu said a departmental probe was ordered against him. "The probe in the allegations by the woman has now been given to the SP Rural, and investigation into the case of theft has been handed over to a Dy SP rank officer," the officer said.

