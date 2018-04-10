The Asian Age | News

Husband sets ablaze his wife over family dispute in Hyderabad

After setting wife on fire, accused also locked his wife in the other room and fled away from the spot.

The victim has sustained 80 per cent burn injuries and her condition remains to be critical. (Photo: Representational | File)
Hyderabad (Telangana): A 48-year-old woman was set ablaze by her husband over a family dispute, in Hyderabad on Monday.

The incident took place at 4 am when Mallesh Goud, 53, poured petrol on his wife, Mangamma, after locking the room of his children.

After setting her on fire, he also locked his wife who was in the other room and fled away from the spot.

The victim was rescued by her neighbour, who later admitted her to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

She has sustained 80 per cent burn injuries and her condition remains to be critical.

According to police, Goud is a drunkard and his drinking habit was one of the reasons behind the fight between the two. A couple of times, he had even threatened to kill Mangamma, the police added.

A case has been registered against Goud under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 498-A (subjecting a married woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

The couple has two children and has been married for 32 years.

