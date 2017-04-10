The Asian Age | News

Dacoits loot Rajdhani Express in Bihar; 7 cops suspended

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Apr 10, 2017, 2:39 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2017, 7:09 am IST

This is the first incident in which armed dacoits targeted the premium train like Rajdhani Express.

 Robbery victims of New Delhi-Patna Rajdhani Express at Patna junction in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Passengers travelling in the Delhi-Patna Rajdhani Express were robbed in the early hours on Sunday. The incident took place near Gahmar railway station on the borders of UP and Bihar, according to the officials.

“We have recorded statements made by passengers and appropriate action against everyone involved will be taken soon”, Railway police said.

According to eyewitnesses, more than a dozen armed robbers barged into B7, B8 and A4 coaches and went on a rampage taking valuables and money from the passengers. They also said that the incident occurred despite police security inside the train.

“We still can’t imagine that this happened to us in a train like Rajdhani Express which is considered safe.  The incident has exposed all tall claims made by the railway administration that security will be provided inside the train,” a passengers said after the train arrived at Patna railway station.

There are reports that the railway administration has suspended at least six constables and one assistant sub-inspector level officer on grounds of dereliction of duty.

This is the first incident in which armed dacoits targeted the premium train like Rajdhani Express. Officials said that “FIR was registered in Patna and details of the incident will also be sent to Allahabad zone for further action in the case.”

The Railway Police also arrested the coach attended after the train arrived in Patna Sunday morning. Officials said that coach attendant was picked up on suspicion of his association with robbers who easily entered three coaches after the train stopped near Gahmar railway station on the borders of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Targeting the state government and terming the incident as “law and order issue” of the state, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in a tweet message said that he has “directed DG RPF to take up with DG Police and Chief Secretary Bihar and take serious action against dacoits who attack passengers on trains. Law and order are an important issue and states must act”.

