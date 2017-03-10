Denied sex for over 10 years, woman chops off husband’s penis

The patient suffered major blood loss and the severed organ was restored after an operation that lasted five hours.

Ghaziabad: The Delhi Police, on Thursday, arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly chopping off her husband's penis as revenge for denying sex to her for over ten years.

According to reports, the woman attacked her 34-year-old husband with a grinder stone when he came out of the bathroom, and rendered him unconscious before chopping off his manhood.

She later locked him in the bedroom and surrendered to the police. She reportedly told the police that she did not feel a bit of remorse over her action as her husband 'tortured her by not having physical relationship with her and avoided having children with her.'

“He used boast about his manhood and told me that he can have children with other women but not me. I have no regrets as I suffered a lot of humiliation and mental torture. I had no answers when my relatives asked me the reason for not having children” the woman reportedly told the police.

The victim, a cab driver, called a friend when he regained his senses, and was later admitted to a private hospital, where he was brought in a critical condition. The patient suffered major blood loss and the severed organ was restored after an operation that lasted five hours, the hospital authorities said.