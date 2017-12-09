Nithari killing case: Pandher, Koli get death sentence in ninth of 16 cases

This was also the third case in which both Pandher and Koli were convicted by the court on Friday.

The Nithari killings surfaced when skeletal remains of 16 people, mostly children, were discovered from the backyard of Pandher's house by the local police. (Photo: PTI)

Ghaziabad: Serial killer Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surinder Koli have been sentenced to death in connection with one of the 16 murder cases in the Nithari killings case.

The sentence was passed by a special CBI court on Friday in the case of rape and murder of a 25-year old maid. This was ninth among the 16 cases in which Koli was convicted.

"Both Koli and Pandher have been awarded death sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

The CBI told the court that woman who they killed went missing on October 12, 2006. Her identification was done through clothes found among the human remains behind Pandher's house in Nithari village in Sector 31, Noida, the CBI said.

