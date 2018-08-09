The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018

India, Crime

22-yr-old woman abducted, raped for 10 days at gunpoint Odisha's Sambalpur

PTI
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 5:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 5:20 pm IST

Parents of victim did not complain to police out of fear, the rape survivor managed to escape from the clutches of the accused on July 30.

Somya Ranjan Dharua, 28, had allegedly kidnapped the woman on July 21 and took her to his house where she was raped at gunpoint for about ten days, a police officer said. (Photo: File | Representational)
 Somya Ranjan Dharua, 28, had allegedly kidnapped the woman on July 21 and took her to his house where she was raped at gunpoint for about ten days, a police officer said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Sambalpur (Odisha): A 22-year-old woman has been allegedly abducted and raped for about ten days by a man in Kuchinda area of Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said.

Somya Ranjan Dharua, 28, had allegedly kidnapped the woman on July 21 and took her to his house where she was raped at gunpoint for about ten days, a police officer said.

While the parents of the woman did not complain to the police out of fear, the rape survivor managed to escape from the clutches of the accused on July 30, police said.

However, the accused later allegedly kidnapped the woman's brother-in-law and threatened to kill him. After the release of her brother-in-law, the woman reported the incident at Kuchinda Police Station on August 7, they said.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Arora said that the accused was arrested on Wednesday under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

A pistol has been seized from the possession of the accused.

Inspector-in-charge of Kuchinda Police Station P K Karna said that medical examination of the woman and the accused was conducted.

