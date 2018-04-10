The Asian Age | News

India, Crime

Assam: 16-yr-old alleges gangrape, cops say she had consensual sex with ‘boyfriend’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 9, 2018, 9:42 pm IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2018, 9:44 pm IST

The boyfriend, Manoj Biswas, was, however, booked under section 376 of IPC and section 4 of POCSO Act.

Police on Monday said the 16-year-old had consensual sex with her boyfriend, Manoj Biswas and concocted a story of gangrape when her parents questioned her being out till late at night. (Representational Image)
Guwahati: A new twist surfaced in the case where a minor in Assam had claimed that she was gangraped and named two men in her complaint.

The police on Monday said the 16-year-old had consensual sex with her boyfriend, Manoj Biswas and concocted a story of gangrape when her parents questioned her being out till late at night.

“Since she was out till late, and was questioned by the parents, she concocted a story of gang rape,” Hindustan Times quoted SP Sudhakar Singh saying.

After the 16-year-old girl from Dohlat area of Lakhimpur district of Assam complained of gangrape, police had police detained four suspects and let off three of them after questioning.

The boyfriend, Manoj Biswas, was, however, booked under section 376 of IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Tags: pocso, assam crime, gangrape
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

