Sunday, Apr 09, 2017

India, Crime

Man claiming to be Jayalalithaa's son arrested

PTI
Published : Apr 9, 2017
Updated : Apr 9, 2017, 12:40 pm IST

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
Chennai: A man who had claimed to be the son of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has been arrested for forgery and cheating, police said on Saturday.

29-year-old T Krishnamurthy, a native of Erode, was arrested from Dindigul on Friday night after it was found that he had produced a "fake document" about him being given in adoption to a couple in Erode, they said in a release.

He had earlier filed an affidavit in the Madras High Court claiming to be the son of Jayalalithaa and one Soben Babu, and that he had been given in adoption after the pair split owing to differences.

The court had asked the police to conduct a probe into the matter following which Krishnamurthy's father Thangamuthu was questioned. He admitted that Krishnamurthy was his own son, the release said.

The man's birth date given by Thangamuthu was different from what Krishnamurthy had mentioned in his court affidavit, it said.

It also came to light that the adoption certificate produced by him was "forged", police said.

After the state government made a submission in the court on the matter, the court directed the police to take action against Krishamurthy following which he was arrested, the release added.

He was produced before a local court and later lodged at the Puzhal Prison in Chennai, police added.

Tags: j jayalalithaa, t krishnamurthy, adopted son, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

