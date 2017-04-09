Dacoits target Patna-Rajdhani Express near Buxar in Bihar

As per information, the dacoits had thrashed the passengers before fleeing away with valuables.

Buxar: A dacoity case on Sunday was reported in Patna-Rajdhani Express near Buxar district of Bihar.

As per information, the dacoits had thrashed the passengers before fleeing away with valuables.

Meanwhile, the railway police have been informed about the incident following which the officials have launched a probe.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel part of the escort team have been suspended for negligence on duty.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.