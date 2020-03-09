Monday, Mar 09, 2020 | Last Update : 03:46 PM IST

India, Crime

Yes Bank scam: CBI search at Rana Kapoor’s properties

PTI
Published : Mar 9, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2020, 12:21 pm IST

Teams of CBI officers are carrying out operations at the residence and official premises of the accused in Mumbai

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor being taken to a court after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering charges, in Mumbai on Sunday. PTI photo
 Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor being taken to a court after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering charges, in Mumbai on Sunday. PTI photo

New Delhi: The CBI carried out searches at seven locations on Monday in connection with the Yes Bank scam pertaining to the Rs 600 crore alleged bribe to the family of its co-founder Rana Kapoor by DHFL, officials said.

Teams of CBI officers are carrying out operations at the residence and official premises of the accused in Mumbai, they said.

The agency has alleged that Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan, DHFL promoter, for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them, they said.

According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June, 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

In return, Wadhawan allegedly “paid kickback of Rs 600 crore” to Kapoor and family members in the form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, they said.

Tags: yes bank, rana kapoor, dhfl
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

